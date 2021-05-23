Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,829 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Shift4 Payments worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,185,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,551,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,597,620 shares of company stock worth $329,793,246 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

