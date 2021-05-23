Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,626. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

