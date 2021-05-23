Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,833,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.43. 616,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

