Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MONRY remained flat at $$61.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

