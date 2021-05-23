Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MONRY remained flat at $$61.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

