Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

MNPR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 35,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,242. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.