MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.30 million.

NASDAQ MOSY traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 5,116,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,209,014. MoSys has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit