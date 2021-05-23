Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.12. 600,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $178.86. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.54.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

