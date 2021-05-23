Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.900-1.950 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.54.

MSI stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.12. The company had a trading volume of 600,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $204.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

