M&T Bank Corp Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 367.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $91,841. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 867,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

