M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,936 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 9,117.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $155.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,645. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.05 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

