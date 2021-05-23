M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,447 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 627,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

