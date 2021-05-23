Myriad 1-Day Volume Hits $157,066.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $6.55 million and $157,066.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,781,852,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

