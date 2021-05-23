Name Change Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $123,884.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.89 or 0.00763940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00076187 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 40,890,172 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars.

