NaPoleonX (NPX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.79 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $858.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.89 or 0.00763940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00076187 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

