National Bank Financial Increases B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$10.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTO. CIBC increased their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.60.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.55.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4618068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

