National Bank Financial Raises Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$57.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KL. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.09.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock opened at C$52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.50. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$14.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$884.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.