National Bank Financial Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$26.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$26.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.74.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock opened at C$24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.71. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 483.20.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.