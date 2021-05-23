National Bankshares Boosts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.
Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of C$773.11 million and a P/E ratio of 49.64. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.
In other news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$730,584.80. Insiders have sold a total of 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770 in the last quarter.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.