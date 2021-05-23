National Bankshares Boosts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of C$773.11 million and a P/E ratio of 49.64. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$730,584.80. Insiders have sold a total of 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770 in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

