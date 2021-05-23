NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

NeoGames stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 213,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,577. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 123.85.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

