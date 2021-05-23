Netbox Coin Price Tops $0.0600 on Top Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $192,327.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00070243 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,072,721 coins and its circulating supply is 77,551,986 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

