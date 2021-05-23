NextDAO Price Down 63.8% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 63.8% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $660,483.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00413080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00051965 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,995,789,967 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,557,858 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

