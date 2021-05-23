NFTX Hashmasks Index Hits Market Cap of $285,676.75 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $611.73 or 0.01720178 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $285,676.75 and $1,523.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.57 or 0.00848005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.21 or 0.08296003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00078323 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 467 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

