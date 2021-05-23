Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 13,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.10% of Itron worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Itron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $718,879 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.64. 398,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

