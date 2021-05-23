Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,100,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. 555,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

