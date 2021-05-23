Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $7.16 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. 2,826,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,066. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.53, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

