Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 42,000 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.96. 1,681,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,730. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $62.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

