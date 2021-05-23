Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,860 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. 15,150,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,484,229. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

