Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 399,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,353 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

