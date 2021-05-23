Nordson (NDSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NDSN opened at $201.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $172.22 and a fifty-two week high of $223.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

