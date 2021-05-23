Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 340,006 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,610.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,006 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,420,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,368,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 64,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $159.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,393. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

