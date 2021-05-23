Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 846 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock remained flat at $$138.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,160,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,617. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.68 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.