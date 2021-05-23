Novare Capital Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after buying an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

