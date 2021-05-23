Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,309,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 157,967 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 48,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $124.83. 766,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,042 shares of company stock worth $24,684,110. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

