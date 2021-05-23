Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 43,103 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,103 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 956,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,058. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $76.24 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

