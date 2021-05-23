OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.13. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit