OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.13. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

