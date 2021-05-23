Oppenheimer Downgrades Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 6,459,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,214,978. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

