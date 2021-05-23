OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 81,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,598. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $844.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,629.54 and a beta of 0.63.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,624.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,742 shares of company stock worth $5,562,773 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

