Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Down 57.6% This Week

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002745 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $454.94 million and $25.82 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.57 or 0.00848005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.21 or 0.08296003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

