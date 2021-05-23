O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 24,441.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $50,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.20. The company had a trading volume of 606,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $536.29 and a 200 day moving average of $478.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.69 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

