Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.