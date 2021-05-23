Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,388,033 shares of company stock worth $19,863,207. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 539,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 303.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 194,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 146,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 82.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 614,449 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

