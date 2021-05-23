Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.
Several analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,388,033 shares of company stock worth $19,863,207. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.