Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oyster Point Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

