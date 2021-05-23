Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $410.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 21,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,550 shares.The stock last traded at $358.80 and had previously closed at $335.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.46 and a 200-day moving average of $339.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

