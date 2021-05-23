PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.58 or 0.00032727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 64.1% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $400.88 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.00732001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,900,129 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

