Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

