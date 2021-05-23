Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) CFO Richard Steven Morris Buys 2,171 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PASG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 577,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,974. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 12.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

