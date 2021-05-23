Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 7,730

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

LON FERG opened at GBX 9,724 ($127.04) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,228.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,820.31. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,758 ($127.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The company has a market cap of £21.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

