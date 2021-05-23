Peel Hunt Increases Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 7,730

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Shares of FERG opened at GBX 9,724 ($127.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £21.77 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,820.31. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,758 ($127.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $2.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

