Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coats Group (LON:COA)

May 23rd, 2021

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

COA opened at GBX 64.70 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.05. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 46.35 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of £939.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

