PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $5,084,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,594,230 shares of company stock worth $109,265,037 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.17. 5,414,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,876,049. The company has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.